New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.91% of Henry Schein worth $97,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

