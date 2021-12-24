New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,186 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of Molina Healthcare worth $91,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $316.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average is $275.32. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $318.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.10.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

