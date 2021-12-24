New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 255,237 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,186 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Southwest Airlines worth $75,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.