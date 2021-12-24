New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,582 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Sempra Energy worth $78,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.