New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,255 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $79,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

