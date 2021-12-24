New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,955 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of STERIS worth $78,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $241.07 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

