New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 259,258 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $75,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

