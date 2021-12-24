New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 388,369 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 388,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.67% of Cognex worth $95,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.