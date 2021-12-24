New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,064 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of HubSpot worth $101,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $675.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -406.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $777.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

