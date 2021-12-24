New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,668 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of ANSYS worth $99,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $403.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

