New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,260 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $106,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

