New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 76,155 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of Bio-Techne worth $84,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $494.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.71 and a 200 day moving average of $481.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.62 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

