New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 98,479 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Paycom Software worth $107,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $423.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.67 and a 200-day moving average of $446.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

