New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Gartner worth $101,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 250.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $325.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day moving average is $295.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

