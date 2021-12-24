Newscrypto Market Capitalization Tops $69.19 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.65 or 0.07926307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,018.54 or 1.00030507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00071782 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

