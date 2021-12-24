Newton Hits Market Cap of $6.14 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $769,467.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

