NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and $8,709.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00317436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

