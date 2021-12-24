NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00887765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00254181 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000894 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00023651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003082 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

