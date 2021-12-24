NextDAO Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $183,949.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,231,650,717 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,418,608 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

