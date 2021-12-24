NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading 3.2% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. 2,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

