NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys 47,335 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 9.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,450. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

