NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $4.41 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. NFT has a market cap of $4.41 million and $72,355.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007195 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.