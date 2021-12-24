NFTLootBox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,576.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $53.10 or 0.00103849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $39,576.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

