NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 7.5% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. NFTX has a total market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $347,132.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $76.91 or 0.00151062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

