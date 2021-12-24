Niftyx Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $19.04 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $213,632.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007045 BTC.

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

