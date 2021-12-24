Nimiq Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.70 or 0.08016626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00318790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.28 or 0.00890916 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.00400028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00252513 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,347,457,231 coins and its circulating supply is 8,733,207,231 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

