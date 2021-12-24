Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 242,708 WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 242,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of WW International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.59. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

