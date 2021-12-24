Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

