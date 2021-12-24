Ninety One UK Ltd Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 230,939 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.