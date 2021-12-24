Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,281,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.73% of IAMGOLD worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

