Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 19,627,988 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627,988 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.50 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

