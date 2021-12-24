Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 820,558 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,564,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.