NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,035 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.44% of NMI worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 53.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.