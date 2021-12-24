Noir Price Up 14.7% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $282,069.29 and approximately $452.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,443,343 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

