Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $432.67 million, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

