Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 432,256 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $46,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.