Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 72,885 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,350.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $338.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.17 and its 200 day moving average is $302.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $349.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

