Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,775 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.62% of Cosan worth $40,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

