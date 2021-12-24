Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,402 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

