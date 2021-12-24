Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 887.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.04% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $46,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $229,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

HR stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

