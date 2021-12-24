Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,876 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Workiva worth $39,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

