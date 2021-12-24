Nordea Investment Management AB Has $42.76 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,651 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of Organon & Co. worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.