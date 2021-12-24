Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.85% of Herc worth $41,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $158.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

