Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,834 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Centene worth $45,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

