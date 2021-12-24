Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $31,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Datadog stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $796,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,573,741 shares of company stock valued at $429,018,987. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

