Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 301.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.