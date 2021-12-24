Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 216,583 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

