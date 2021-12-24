Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 278,485 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of Seagate Technology worth $49,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 49.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

