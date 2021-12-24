Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 469,402 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Corning worth $37,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

