Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 686,017 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of HP worth $40,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

